|
|
Scott Allen Evans
Lubbock, TX - Scott A. Evans, 50, of Juanita St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at University Medical Center, Lubbock, TX. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Oasis Church in Carlsbad, with Pastor, Jan Walterscheid officiating. Cremation will take place following the service. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m., Friday at West Funeral Home. See full obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019