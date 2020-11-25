1/1
Scott Cassels
Scott Cassels

Scott Cassels 59 passed away suddenly on November 22, 2020 in Hardin County, TN. Scotts biggest love was his wife, family, and friends. He had a passion for hunting and beating his family and friends in poker. He enjoyed teaching his grandchildren about the great outdoors and life lessons.

He had recently retired from TVA. He was loved by all, his sarcasm and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a memorial service following. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Faye Cassels; brothers, Rodney Goff, James Goff, Jerry Cassels, Harold Cassels, and Rusty Cassels; sisters, Nellie Kirkes and Sue Cassels; nephews, Paul Owen Lofton, Jr. and Mike Kirkes; niece, Becky Kirkes.

Scott is survived by his wife, Lorrie Ann White Cassels; sons, Landon Paul Cassels, Sr. (Diana Lynn), Clayton Roy Cassels (Danae Victoria), and Cord Scott Cassels; brother, Billy Bryan (Cindy); sister, Margaret Lofton; grandchildren, Arrow Clayton Cassels, Landon Paul Cassels, Jr, Luke McKnight Cassels, Alani Faye Cassels, and Preston Cassels.

An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenview Funeral Home
3657 Old Chisholm Road
Florence, AL 35633
(256) 764-2411
