Carlsbad - Shannon Wood, 51, of Kuykendall Street, Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. Memorial services will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, New Mexico. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Shannon Wood was born November 1, 1968 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to James and Patricia (Jones) Wood. She graduated from CHS in 1986. Shannon was preceded in death by her father: James F. Wood ,Sr. and mother: Patricia Wood and sister: Kimberly Wood Yoder. Survivors are son: Ryan Cantwell and fiancé Ashley; granddaughter: Brooklyn Cantwell; brothers: James F. Wood, Jr. and wife Carrie and Coley C. Wood; grandmother: Josephine Wood and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Condolences may be express at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019