Shannon Young McCoy
Carlsbad - Shannon Young McCoy, 58, of E. Fiesta Drive, Carlsbad, NM, passed away May 13, 2019 at her home. There will be no visitation as per her wishes she will be cremated. A memorial service is scheduled for 3 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with an elder of Jehovah Witnesses English Congregation, Roque Soltero, officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Shannon was born November 1, 1960 in Carlsbad, NM to James C. and Lanora (Greer) Young. She was raised in Carlsbad and continued to live there until 1997 when she moved to Keller, Texas. She returned to Carlsbad in 2013. Shannon at her towering height of 4'11" was known for being "feisty"! She had many challenges in her life but with time and much effort she overcame each one. Shannon reached a time of peace and happiness in her life. Her sense of humor was well-known to her family and friends. Shannon had the tendency to be gullible which resulted in much family laughter. She had a deep love for her family, there was a special place for each in her heart. When it came to animals, she was protector and advocate. This was obvious through her relationships with her 4-legged baby, "Timmy". She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Derek McCoy and brother, David Young.
Survivors are her daughter, Jami Nelson and husband, Charlie; grandchildren: Dylan and Braden; sisters: Diane Nesbit and husband, Jerry, MaryAnn Contreras; nieces and nephews: Chris Young, Dustyn Young, Stephanie Bernal Young, Victor Gomez and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. Shannon was so much to so many and will be missed in our hearts forever. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 17, 2019