|
|
Sharon Lee Evans
Carlsbad, NM - Sharon Lee Evans, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a long-time resident of Carlsbad, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Good Life Senior Care.
Sharon was born September 29, 1929 in Clearwater, Kansas. The oldest of six children, she spent her formative years on the family farm in Kansas and Minnesota. In 1950, she married Ed Guck, and moved with their family to Carlsbad, NM in 1956. Sharon received her Master's Degree in Education from New Mexico State University and was a teacher in the Carlsbad School System for 25 years. In 1987 she married Stanley Evans who was her life partner until she died.
Sharon loved her family and was active in St. Edward Catholic Church as a member of the Third Order of St. Francis, as well as a regular contributor to Jonah's House Food Pantry. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved to travel, experience the world, and was an avid reader. She devoted her life to her husband and raising her three boys John, Anthony, and David, as well as educating generations of students in Carlsbad.
Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband, Ed Guck; sons: Anthony Guck and John Guck and her parents, Harold and May (Kittrell) McLaughlin.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Evans of Carlsbad, her son, David Guck of Austin, TX, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and her 5 siblings.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Friday, followed by a Rosary service held at West Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 20 to May 21, 2020