Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lee Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lee Evans Obituary
Sharon Lee Evans

Carlsbad, NM - Sharon Lee Evans, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a long-time resident of Carlsbad, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Good Life Senior Care.

Sharon was born September 29, 1929 in Clearwater, Kansas. The oldest of six children, she spent her formative years on the family farm in Kansas and Minnesota. In 1950, she married Ed Guck, and moved with their family to Carlsbad, NM in 1956. Sharon received her Master's Degree in Education from New Mexico State University and was a teacher in the Carlsbad School System for 25 years. In 1987 she married Stanley Evans who was her life partner until she died.

Sharon loved her family and was active in St. Edward Catholic Church as a member of the Third Order of St. Francis, as well as a regular contributor to Jonah's House Food Pantry. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved to travel, experience the world, and was an avid reader. She devoted her life to her husband and raising her three boys John, Anthony, and David, as well as educating generations of students in Carlsbad.

Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband, Ed Guck; sons: Anthony Guck and John Guck and her parents, Harold and May (Kittrell) McLaughlin.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Evans of Carlsbad, her son, David Guck of Austin, TX, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and her 5 siblings.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Friday, followed by a Rosary service held at West Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -