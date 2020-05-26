|
Sherrill "Sherrie" Ann Denton
Carlsbad - Sherrill "Sherrie" Ann Denton was granted her Angel wings and went home to Jesus on May 23, 2020 at the age of 71.
Sherrie was born to Leslie Earl Smith and Vila Valerie Smith on August 26, 1948 in Levelland, Texas. As a teenager, she won many beauty pageants including Miss Muleshoe, Most Beautiful and Miss Sand Hill Crane. She graduated High School in Muleshoe, Texas where she was a cheerleader and sang in the choir.
As an adult she worked in banking, finance and accounting the majority of her life. Sherrie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family, friends and neighbors. She was always the first to offer help in any situation. Sherrie was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. Her faith was evident to all that met her. She was always the first one to tell you, "Just pray about things, God has the answer".
Sherrie loved vegetable gardening and flowers. She referred to it as God's artistry. She planted a fruit tree in her yard for each one of her grandchildren that she cherished. She had six furbabies that she adored and pampered.
Sherrie is survived by her husband, Norman Denton of Carlsbad, NM, her mother Vila Valerie Smith of Hobbs, NM, her two brothers Leslie Dan Smith of Hobbs, NM and Donnie Kim Smith (Donna) of San Antonio, Texas, her two daughters Michelle Gray (Brad Hindman) of Celina, Texas and Brooke Ragland (Brian Baiza) of Hobbs, NM, her son Joshua Ragland of Carlsbad, NM, her step-daughter Tiffany Garcia (Jose) of Hobbs, NM, her step-son Dustin Denton (Ashley) of Carlsbad, NM, nine grandchildren, Calvin Gray, Casin Gray (Deborah), Brittlynn Gray, Ashlyn Baiza, Ethan Baiza, Brody Ragland, Brilei Fisher, Sailor Denton, Madison Denton, one great grandson, Camden Gray, nephew Will Justin Smith, niece Adrienne Bulman and numerous other family members.
Sherrie joins her father Leslie Earl Smith and her twin daughters Kristi Michelle and Misti Rachelle Russell in heaven.
Visitation will be 5 PM - 7 PM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM (Texas time), Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sundown Cemetery, Sundown, Texas, with Jim Love officiating.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 26 to May 27, 2020