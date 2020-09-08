Sofia Morales Rocha
Lubbock, TX - Sofia M. Rocha, 72, of 4th Street, Loving, NM, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ with Pastors, Michael Bingham and Simon King officiating. Interment will follow at the Loving Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5-6 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 11) followed by a Wake service at 6 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com