Hotchkiss - Steve Burr, 79, of Hotchkiss, CO passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Carlsbad, NM where he had been living and working since 2016. Steve was born on March 30, 1941, in Red Bluff, CA to Merle and Marion Burr. Cremation has taken place, and his remains will be taken back to Colorado. No services at this time. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Steve was a devoted husband, loving father & faithful friend. He was always there when help was needed. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. His passion was hunting and the outdoors. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. Steve is survived by his wife, Sherry Burr of Hotchkiss, CO; daughter, Susan Wild and husband, Bernie of North Plains, OR; son, Elijah Allen and wife, Marilyn of Eugene, OR; daughter, Lori Young of Hotchkiss, CO; son, Jared Tyson and wife, Raquel of Hotchkiss, CO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Burr and wife, Jeannie of Goodyear, AZ; and one nephew.









