Carlsbad - Steven (Steve-O) Anthony Escareno, 25, of Carlsbad, NM passed away on June 20, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 3 pm to 5 pm at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A Rosary will be said in his honor at 7 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, Carlsbad, NM. Burial Mass will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 am at San Jose Catholic Church.

Steven was born April 1, 1994 in Carlsbad, NM to Samuel (Sr.) and Melissa Escareno. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 2013 where he was part of an elite group of young men to letter in varsity football all four years. At the time of his passing, Steven was employed by CIG Logistics in Carlsbad, NM. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Everyone who had the privilege to know him loved him.

Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Melissa; paternal grandparents: Lauro and Guadalupe Escareno and maternal grandfather, Miguel "Mike" Elizalde.

Steven is survived by his father, Samuel Sr. (Belia); his band of brothers: Samuel Escareno, Jr. (Zhane), Jonathan Escareno (Jazmine), Justin Meza, Lauro David Hernandez (Celina) and Michael Munoz. He is also survived by his two nieces: Gabriella and Jadacie and nephew, Samuel Luke, III; his Godsisters: Maelene Soto, Elizabeth Pedroza, and Angelica Pena and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from both parents. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 25, 2019
