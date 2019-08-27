|
Stewart J. "Stu" Otoupal
Carlsbad, NM - Stewart James "Stu" Otoupal, 86, of Amber Drive, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar celebrating and Fr. Dennis Connell as concelebrant. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday at St. Edward Catholic Church with Deacon Jerry Pierce officiating and the Rosary will be recited by brother Knight, Bill Alline. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Thursday at West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 27, 2019