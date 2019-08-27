Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Otoupal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart J. "Stu" Otoupal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stewart J. "Stu" Otoupal Obituary
Stewart J. "Stu" Otoupal

Carlsbad, NM - Stewart James "Stu" Otoupal, 86, of Amber Drive, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar celebrating and Fr. Dennis Connell as concelebrant. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday at St. Edward Catholic Church with Deacon Jerry Pierce officiating and the Rosary will be recited by brother Knight, Bill Alline. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Thursday at West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now