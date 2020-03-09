|
|
Storm Rae Hutchins
Carlsbad, NM - Storm Hutchins, faithful father, friend, family man, and life companion, bravely passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 near Malaga, New Mexico, in a tragic industrial accident. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 2:00 PM, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 502 S. Guadalupe in Carlsbad with the Rev. David Wilson Rogers presiding. Cremation will follow the service and there is no visitation. West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The world was blessed on March 11, 1995 when Storm entered this life and, true to his name, took the world by storm! Born to Robbie Hutchins and Leah Dodson, Storm never knew a dull moment in his 24 years of earthly life. He never knew a stranger, embraced joy at every turn, and made this world a better place through his energy, vitality, and smile. His colorful personality was vibrant with faith and friendship.
Early in life, Storm lived in Clovis, MM, before returning to Carlsbad and later Roswell where he proudly graduated in 2013 from Job Corps. For the last three years he worked for RT Trucking where he loved his job as a Roustabout and Pusher. His Oilfield Career meant everything to Storm and he quickly earned a reputation for devotion, dedication, and hard work. Storm was frequently sought out for crews because of his dependability and work ethic. Most of all, he loved his crews and crew bosses.
Outside of the job site, Storm was a dedicated family man who loved his family more than life itself. He was totally devoted to his children and beloved life partner, Victorianna (Archibeque) Hutchins, and would go out of his way to make them first in his world. He also loved his grandparents and brothers, as well as his large extended family.
Storm is survived by his wife, Victorianna and children, Winter Hutchins, Thunder Hutchins, and Journey Hutchins; both parents; bonus Mom, Bridgette Hutchins; grandparents: Robert Hutchins, Ken and Darleen Hooten, Elena Corona, Larry and Teresa Dodson and Marsha and Larry Cassady, all of Carlsbad; brothers: River Hutchins, Ocean Hutchins, Sage Hutchins, Aubrey Loftis and Chris Dodson and sister, Riley Dodson. In addition, he has numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who all loved him greatly.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Wallace and Louise Dodson and his aunt, Teresa Garret.
Pallbearers are Ocean Hutchins, River Hutchins, Aubrey Loftis, Sage Hutchins, Chris Archibeque, and Jarrod Archibeque.
Memorial Donations may be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where Storm was proud to be a member. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020