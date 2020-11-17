Susan Camp
Santa Fe - Susan Lewis Camp (Susie), 89 resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away of natural causes on November 11, 2020. She was born in Prescott, Arizona to Alice Hallisey & Silas H. Burnham.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Silas H. Burnham & Alice G. Hallisey, sister; Henrita Schrobligen, brother; Silas H. Burnham and her husband; Ray L. Camp.
She is survived by her sister; Alice Smith of Tucson, Arizona, son; Bradford L. Camp (Kathryn) of Littleton, Colorado, son; Donald E. Camp (Kimberly) of Peoria, Arizona, daughter; Dina C. Marshall (Brian) of Santa Fe, NM, 7 grandchildren; Jonelle Mireles (Sergio), Daniel Camp (Emily), Ryan Camp, Carolyn Camp, Jason Camp, Brandon Marshall, Jillian Cusyck (Andy) and 4 great-grand children.
Susie was raised in California, living in many cities including, Sierra Madre, Big Bear Lake, Lake Elsinore and Hemet. She graduated from Hemet High School in 1949. Susie attended college at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, where she met Ray. Susie married Ray L. Camp on July 7, 1951 in Hemet, California. While Ray served in the Army during the Korean conflict, she worked for Hughes Aircraft in California. When Ray returned from the Army, they settled in Carlsbad, NM, where Ray owned and operated Carlsbad Body Works.
Susie raised three children and held various jobs such as bookkeeper and substitute teacher, but her favorite job would be working at Myrtice's in downtown Carlsbad until it closed. She also worked in retail at Interior Motives and the Round the Corner Shop.
Susie was a member of First United Methodist Church in Carlsbad, where she played in the hand bell choir and had many friends.
She was a past member of The Assistance League of Carlsbad, P.E.O chapter B.O. and the Emmaus Community. Susie enjoyed RVing, reading, sewing, playing Mahjong and spending time with friends and family, especially her 7 grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kingston Residence of Santa Fe, NM and Lakeview Christian Home of Carlsbad for the special care for their mother.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to:
First United Methodist Church, 207 N. Halagueno Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220.
A private family service will be held at a later time in Carlsbad, NM.
Please visit riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
to leave your condolences.