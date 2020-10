Susan Kay HuberCarlsbad, NM - Susan Kay Huber, 68, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away on September 22, 2020 in Carlsbad. Cremation and private committal service was held. Susan was born in Carlsbad, October 25, 1951 to Omer G. and Ona M. (McGonagill) McKinney. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Huber and her parents. Survivors are her son, Everett G.Huber, Denver, CO; daughter, Margaret Crampton, Alamogordo, NM; grandson, Eric Huber; sisters: Vira George and Mildred McKinney, Carlsbad, NM; brothers: Bruce McKinney, AZ and Donald McKinney, Texarkana, TX. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com