Susan McCollaum



Las Cruces - Susan McCollaum, 68, died October 7th in Las Cruces, New Mexico, of a heart attack. Susan was born in Carlsbad and taught at various schools there for around 30 years before retiring to take care of her parents. She was an active member of San Jose Catholic Church. She is survived by her brother Ben McCollaum, Jr., (Sherry) of Carlsbad, her sister Mary Barrett, (Robert) of Stonewall, Oklahoma, two nephews, Joseph Barrett, (Katy) of Mansfield, Texas, and John Barrett of Fort Worth, Texas. There will be no funeral services per Susan's wishes but you are welcome to donate to San Jose Catholic Church in her memory. Susan will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store