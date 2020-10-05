1/1
Terry Alan Stade
Terry Alan Stade

Carlsbad - Terry Alan Stade, 61, of S. 3rd Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 3, 2020 at University Medical Center, Lubbock, Texas. Visitation will be 4 PM-6 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 3 PM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home with Steve Bran officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Park.

Terry was born November 29, 1958 in Carlsbad, NM to Robert O. and Sally Ann (Page) Stade. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1977. Terry worked several jobs including Coca-Cola Bottling, Lakeview Christian Home, White Sands Missile Range and IGA Grocery. He enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola items and was an avid Texas Tech fan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Survivors are his wife, Marilyn Stade of the home; parents: Robert and Sally Stade of Carlsbad; brothers: Robert Wayne Stade and wife, Jennifer of Calgary, Canada and Steven Stade and wife, Regina of Bixby, Oklahoma; niece, Amber Stade of Tulsa, Oklahoma; nephew, Jonathan Stade and wife, Soraya of Euless, Texas; aunt, Happy Bell and husband, Dalton of Artesia, NM; uncle, Gilbert Evans and wife, Penny of La Luz, NM and numerous cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mountainview Christian Camp, c/o Sunset Church of Christ, 1308 W. Blodgett Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
