Thearon Dakotah Dominguez
Carlsbad - Thearon Dakotah Dominguez "Theo" passed away Thursday April 25, 2019 at the age of 26. He was born on February 7, 1993 to Rudy Dominguez Jr. and Misty Kirk. Services were held Wednesday May 1st 2019 & Thursday May 2nd 2019. Cremation will take place, no further services. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents Mr. & Ms. Morris and Faye Collins, Grandmother Sandy Grady, Great Grandfather Lito Navarrete, Great Grandfather Tony Dominguez. Survived by Mother Misty Kirk of Carlsbad, Parents Rudy & Kelli Dominguez Sisters Emily, Taylor & Rylee Dominguez of Albuquerque, Grandparents Rudy & Anita Dominguez Sr, Great Grandmothers Juanita Navarrete, Isabel Dominguez and also numerous loving Aunts, Uncles & Cousins. Thearon loved life. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, caring for the elderly & his passion was cooking. He always put others before himself. He loved his family dearly, he certainly will be missed but will always be with us in our hearts.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 4, 2019