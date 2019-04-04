|
Tom Granger, Jr.
Carlsbad - Tom Granger, Jr. passed away Monday April, 1, 2019. Tom was born January 27, 1949 in Carlsbad, NM to Tom and Rose Granger.
Tom loved hunting and fishing and being outdoors. He was an active participant in Boy Scouts in his youth and went on to become an Eagle Scout. He was an avid reader and coffee drinker, two traits passed on to his daughter. Tom never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to anybody and everybody. He was well loved by many people throughout his life, even those he met briefly. Tom was always there if someone needed help and never turned away from those in need.
Tom was preceded death by his parents, brother, niece, and nephew, and his dog Daisy Mae. Tom is survived by the love of his life and wife of 41 years Rebecca; the second love of his life and forever birthday present, daughter Heather; brother, Jim and sister, Ann. Tom is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5 PM-7 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Cloud officiating. Interment will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Las Cruces, NM on Monday, April 8, 2019. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 4, 2019