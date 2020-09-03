Fr. Tom Gray
Carlsbad - Fr. Tom Gray, 78, of E. Orchard Lane, Carlsbad, NM, passed away August 31, 2020 at his home.
Private family services will be held and a post-pandemic celebration of Tom's life will take place.
Tom was born November 23, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa to Robert and Honor (Weddle) Gray. He graduated from Ames High School in Ames, Iowa in 1959. Tom graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in landscape architecture. He then received a degree from Seabury Western Theological Seminary. Tom was ordained in 1974, serving parishes in Iowa, Kansas and Texas before locating to New Mexico. Tom said when he came to New Mexico that he knew he was home. Tom married Jane Shuler April 28, 2001 at St. John's Cathedral in Albuquerque. He served as Canon Pastor and was Dean of the Southeast Deanery. Tom retired from Grace Church after a life of service in the church. After retiring he went to work at Constructors, Inc. where he served as chaplain. Tom had a special gift in supporting and reaching out to people in need. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Abe Morgan; sisters: Kathy Wagner and Adah Marie Hyatt.
Survivors are his wife, Honorable Jane Shuler Gray; son, Matthew Gray and wife, Jude; daughter, Jennifer Gray; grandson, Zane Gray; one niece and several nephews.
In lieu of flowers, if persons so wish, donations may be made to an animal charity of your choice
