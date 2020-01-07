|
Tomasa Colorado
Santa Fe - Tomasa Colorado, 91, of Santa Fe, NM (originally from Carlsbad, NM) passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 with her daughters vigilantly at her side.
Tomasa was born to the late Juan and Bartola Hernandez on March 1, 1928. Tomasa was a homemaker and mother to ten children. She had a very tough but colorful life. She was married three times and she would joke about outlasting each of here husbands. Tomasa was fiercely protective, a fighter, and a survivor overcoming adversity and life's challenges. Her children joked that she was going to outlast all of us. One of her favorite songs that she often sang was "Callendo y levantando fue mi vida". She would often break into songs with a beautiful voice. She also loved to dance, fully enjoying this with her last husband who took her dancing almost every weekend. He also exposed her to travels beyond the Carlsbad area.
Tomasa is survived by her eight children: Manuela & Jorge Espinoza, Maria de Jesus Nunez, Yolanda Colorado & Bret Smoker, Jaime Colorado, Lorenzo Colorado, Oscar Colorado, Leticia Colorado, and Sandra Colorado-Garcia & Hector Garcia. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of the life of Tomasa Colorado on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 am at San Jose Catholic Church, with the burial following at Santa Catarina Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020