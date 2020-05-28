Tommie Bryan
Carlsbad - Tommie Bryan, 87, of E. Orchard Lane, Carlsbad, NM, passed away May 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 4 PM - 6 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sunset Church of Christ with Brian McGonagill officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tommie was born January 31, 1933 in Matador, Texas to Tom and Ethel (Dye) Bryan. He went to school in Delwin, Texas. Tommie married his sweetheart Ernestine Harris November 17, 1950 in Paducah, Texas. They moved to Carlsbad in 1953 where Tommie worked at PCA as a mechanic for 9 years. In 1962, Tommie opened Bryan's Cushman Sales and enjoyed selling motorcycles and built many underground mining vehicles during his career before retiring in 1998. In his younger days, he enjoyed micro midget racing with his brother, Billy. Tommie loved to hunt and fish but mostly loved taking care of his home and family. He loved his family well and loved them big - especially the grandkids and great-grandkids. All the kids loved their Pa-Pa so much. He was a member of Sunset Church of Christ. Tommie was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Tony Hotter; great-grandchildren: Chellsey Riley and William Hotter; brothers, Gaylon and Billy Bryan and sisters: Lois Roper and Natha Carroll. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him and our memories of him will remain in our hearts forever.
Survivors are his wife, Ernestine Bryan; son, Tommie Duane Bryan and wife, Dove of Roswell, NM; daughters: Glenda Carol Willard and husband, Terry of Burbank, Oklahoma, Tammy Thompson and husband, Dan of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Scott Hotter, Rodney Bryan, Steve Barnes and wife, Shelley, Sherry Kinkade and husband, Darrell, Tessa Spencer and husband, Nathan and Chad Thompson and wife, Julia; great-grandchildren: Mike, Andrew, Melonie, Wyatt, Demetri, Angeliki, Toni, Bailey, Nolan, Stacy, Lora, Dalton, Cody, Anna, Sarah, Noah, Nate, Chevy and Grace; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Michael Harris, Timmy Harris, Steve Barnes, Chad Thompson, Billy Bryan and Joe Ingram. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from May 28 to May 29, 2020.