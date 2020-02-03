|
|
Tommy Heath
Joshua, TX -
Tommy Heath, a 40-year resident of Carlsbad from 1963-2003 was laid to rest in Mansfield, TX Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Tommy was born October 6, 1929, in Pensacola, FL and passed away January 30, 2020, in Keene, TX. Tommy married Flora Warren Heath in 1956, in Hobbs, NM. He worked at IMC as an electrician for 33 years and was a proud union member. He will be remembered for his impeccable character, strong work ethic, and limitless kindness. Many people benefited from his charitable heart and sincere friendship during his life, though you never heard that from him. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Flora, his son Roger and daughter-in-law Kim, and his three grandchildren Thomas Hayden, Emmy, and Tessa Jewel Heath.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020