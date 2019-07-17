|
|
Troy Allen "Gizmo" Carpenter
Lubbock - Troy Allen "Gizmo" Carpenter, 72, of S. Abner Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at University Medical Center, Lubbock, Texas.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Tarvin officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Troy was born July 24, 1946, in Carlsbad, NM to John and Nancy (Nelson) Carpenter, Sr. He was a former reserve police officer, worked many years at the potash mines, and the Happy Valley water co-op. Troy was known as the best mechanic around. He enjoyed his motorcycles, race cars, ballroom dancing, and especially his cowboy hat. He also attended Happy Valley Baptist Church for years. Troy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Carpenter, Jr.; sister, Ester Grimsley; and granddaughter, Ashley Pulliam.
Survivors are his sons: Jamie Carpenter of Carlsbad, NM; Tracy Carpenter and wife, Carolyn of Carlsbad, NM; daughters: Lisa Pulliam and husband, Gary of Cabot, Arkansas; and Mary Sanderlin of Carlsbad, NM; 5 grandchildren: Ashley, Kevin, Julie, Kayla and Joshua; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Dale Carpenter and wife, Linda of Minneapolis, MN; and several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 17, 2019