|
|
Usvaldo V. Montoya
Carlsbad - Usvaldo Venegas Montoya, Sr., 62, of King RD, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on April 10, 2019 at UMC in Lubbock, TX. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at West Funeral Home, followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Santa Catarina Cemetery. Usvaldo's wife, Sally Montoya, preceded him in death on April 23, 2016. She was cremated and the family will bury her at Santa Catarina Cemetery, immediately following Usvaldo's burial.
Also preceding Usvaldo in death are his father Elias Lee Montoya and brothers Richard and Julian Montoya.
He is survived by his mother Ramona Venegas Montoya; his children: Ana Marie Pineda, Usvaldo V. Montoya, Jr., Esmeralda and Jerry Carrasco, Manuel and Erica Montoya, Vanessa Montoya, Carlos and Stacy Montoya, Vincent and Kimberly Montoya and Rosario Montoya and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 21, 2019