|
|
Vallaree Burnett Cherry
Carlsbad - Vallaree Burnett Cherry, 90, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Goodlife Senior Living Care.
Visitation will be 4 PM - 6:30 PM, Thursday, January 23rd. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, January 24th at Sunset Church of Christ with son-in-law, Mike Veilleux officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vallaree Burnett Cherry was born on August 23, 1929, in Spur, Dickens County, Texas, to Jerome and Winona Burnett, and was the oldest of 5 siblings (Vallaree, Imogene, Sonny, Buddy and Annie). Vallaree married Virgil Soules on October 27, 1945. Vallaree and Virgil had three children, Bobby, Johnny and Patricia. On December 22, 1964, Vallaree married Charlie Cherry who forever loved his Sweetheart and her three children, and made them his very own! Charlie loved and cared for them with all his heart until his passing on August 12, 2010.
Vallaree was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ; B.P.O.E., Elks; past member of the V.F.W. 3277 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Carlsbad Art Association. Many of Vallaree's paintings are proudly displayed in the homes of her children, grandchildren, and family members. Vallaree worked for Lakeview Christian Home for 10 years, and also in the local hospital as a LPN caring for the residents and patients.
Vallaree was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie; parents, Jerome and Winona Burnett; sister and brother-in-law, Imogene and William Good; brother and sister-in-law Cliff (Sonny) and Ellen Burnett and brother, John (Buddy) Burnett. She is survived by her three children, Bobby Soules and wife, Judy, of Colleyville, Texas, Johnny Soules and wife, Weegee, of McKinney, Texas, and Patricia Veilleux and husband, Mike, of Carlsbad, NM. Lovingly known as "Grandma Cherry" to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren, she is survived by 7 grandchildren: Rhonda Davies and husband, Travis, Byron Soules and wife, Joanna, April Hanson and husband, Ryan, Traci Prochaska and husband, John, Jennifer Wright and husband, Todd, Tammy Bowen and husband, Bobby, and Jeff Veilleux and wife, Angela. She is also
survived by 19 great-grandchildren: Tara, Tyler, John Byron, Jacob, Jordan, Jack, Adam, Emilee, Sydney, Trevor, Jake, Blair, Brittney, Bailey, Colton, Corey, Waylon, Chase, Alexis and 5 great-great grandchildren: Catherine, William, Daisy, Lilly and Bentley. She is also survived by her sister, Annie Crozier and husband, Larry, sister-in-law, Jean Burnett, sister-in-law, Darnell Small, and brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Glenda Soules, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, cousins-in-law Doug and Martha Cherry, many friends and her very special
beloved friend, Gene Kinsey.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Goodlife Senior Living Care and Lakeview Hospice for their loving care of our Mother. We love and appreciate you for your dedicated care and love given not only to her, but our family as well.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Soules, Byron Soules, Johnny Soules, John Prochaska, Todd Wright, Mike Veilleux, Jeff Veilleux and Bobby Bowen.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020