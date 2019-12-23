Resources
Carlsbad, NM - Verna Mae Burton, 72, of Dearborn Circle, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Rogers of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. on Thursday at West Funeral Home. See full obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
