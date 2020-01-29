|
Vickie Stroud Feist
Carlsbad - Vickie Stroud Feist, 64, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away January 23, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home with Mike Veilleux officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Vickie was born January 11, 1956 in Carlsbad, NM to Darrell and Wanda (West) Stroud. Vickie attended school in Carlsbad, N.M. and Bryan Texas, graduating from Carlsbad Senior High School in 1974. Vickie's brothers, cousins, relatives and friends remember her as a fun, bubbly, loving and outgoing girl, a beautiful young lady and woman. She was a person who deeply loved her children and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Wanda Stroud; son, Jeffrey Feist; daughter, Bridgett Franco; brother, Tom Stroud; and sister, Jodi Hood.
Survivors are her sons: Zach Downen and wife, Jamie; Josh Feist and wife, Angie; grandchildren: Jessica, Jazmin, Sydney, Jeffrey, Chloe, Layton and Lacie; great-grandchildren: Avayla, Avaren and Hazel; brother, Cliff Stroud and wife, Wren; sister, Angela Stroud and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020