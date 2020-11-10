Victoria Sauceda
McIntire - Victoria Sauceda McIntire, 84, of Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Victoria was born on December 23, 1935, in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Ramona Sauceda.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Private service will be held at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Private interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Victoria grow up in Carlsbad, and went to St. Francis Catholic School. Later she met and marred the love of her life, Ernesto McIntire, and married him on November 21, 1953. Victoria loved to go dancing, and she liked to go shopping, especially sales. Her Family was her priority, and instilled in them the importance of a hard work ethic. Her magic word was JOB, if you couldn't find one, she would get you one. She lived in the kitchen, and was always ready to feed friends and family when they arrived. Victoria was an amazing cook, and could make those tortillas like no one else! She was a strong and loving mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Victoria was preceded in death by her mother, Ramona Sauceda; husband, Ernesto McIntire; son, Eddy McIntire; grandson, J. McIntire; and brother, Gilbert Nava.
Victoria is survived by her son, Ernest McIntire and Dawn Aragon of Loving, NM; daughter, Gloria Murillo and husband, Rojelio of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Mary Helen Valenzuela and husband, Alejandro of Carlsbad, NM; son, Henry McIntire of Carlsbad, NM; daughter-in-law, Evelyn McIntire of Carlsbad, NM; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Ramos of Carlsbad, NM; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made out to Carlsbad Battered Families Shelter: 520 N 6th St, Carlsbad, NM 88220 or online at https://carlsbadshelter.com/
