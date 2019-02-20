|
Vonda Marie Holcomb, 75, of Carlsbad, NM, passed from this life on February 17, 2019 at Landsun Homes HSC. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Mr. Brian McGonagill of Sunset Church of Christ will officiate. There is no visitation.
Vonda was born on August 13, 1943 to Dorothy Helen McGonagill Bell and Larry Edwin Bell. On December 16th, 1960 was married to the love of her life Robert Bruce Holcomb for over 58 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Teri Holcomb.
Vonda was a secretary for many years, employed at the Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Ron Hoffman, the Eddy County Clerks office and the Carlsbad Schools Administration. She had a great love of horses and enjoyed riding. She was a proud member of the National Barrel Horse Association.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Bruce Holcomb, of Carlsbad; a daughter, Dee Ann Pounds and husband, Donald L. Pounds and 2 grandsons, Dustin L. Pounds and Daniel D. Pounds, all of Artesia, NM; a granddaughter, Destiny M. Contreras and husband, Edgar Contreras, of Lake Arthur, NM and 2 great-grandsons.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Mexico Heart Institute Foundation, 502 Elm St., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 20, 2019