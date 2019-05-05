|
|
Walter Roy Parr
Flint, TX - Walter Roy Parr, 80, formerly of Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home in Flint, TX. Walter was born on May 29, 1938 in Carlsbad, NM to Roy L. and Flora E. Parr. Later, Walter married his wife Carol on December 22, 1987, in Las Cruces, NM. He was a 1956 graduate of Carlsbad High School, 1964 graduate of New Mexico State University earning a BS in Agricultural Economics, and a 1967 graduate of UNM School of Law.
Walter grew up at Carlsbad Caverns National Park where he loved exploring the caverns with Tommy Black, and learned the art of birding and gardening. Later, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at Ft. Bliss, and was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany where his love of travel developed. After serving in the military, he returned to NM to complete his education and began his practicing of law, which he did for over 40 years. In addition to law, he served as District 36 State Representative in 1977-78, Eddy County Probate Judge and Magistrate Judge. His commitment to his family and community will be deeply missed.
Walter was preceded in death by both of his parents; brother, James Howard Parr and daughter, Donna Parr-St.Arnaud.
Walter is survived by his wife, Carol Parr of the home; son Stephen Parr and his wife, Martha of Carlsbad; son James Scott Parr of Las Cruces; son John Parr and his wife Shiella of Las Cruces; daughter Shannon E. Kinkade of Hideaway, TX; his grandchildren Paul, Mecca, Anna, Victoria, Samantha, Diego, John-Austin, and Jack Roi; his sister-in-law Ina Parr of Candler, NC; and his niece Pamela D. (Wiggley) Jones and her husband Randy of Troup, TX.
Cremation has taken place. A private Military Honors Service and interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on May 31, 2019, followed by a memorial gathering for his family and friends in Carlsbad at Grace Episcopal Church June 1, 2019 @ 10:00 am.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 5, 2019