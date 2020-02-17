|
|
Wanda Faye Martin
Wanda Faye Martin, 77, of Forsyth, IL formerly of New Mexico and Washington, passed away at 3:41 PM, February 11, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
No services are planned at this time. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL assisted the family with cremation rites.
Faye was born August 15, 1942 in Maryville, TN the daughter of John L. and Clyda (Nichols) Bradley.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberlee (Michael Dausey, Jr.) Lambert, Republic, WA; son, Timothy Hardesty; and sister, Linda Blazeck, Forsyth, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 sisters: Barbara Cross and Debbie Bauer.
Faye was a nurse for over 20 years and a very hard-working woman. She loved to Line Dance and spending time outdoors.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020