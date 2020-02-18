Resources
Wanda Faye Martin

Wanda Faye Martin Obituary
Wanda Faye Martin

Forsyth, IL - Wanda Faye Martin was born on August 15, 1942 and passed away on February 11, 2020. Faye, formerly of Carlsbad, was residing in Forsyth, IL at the time of passing.

Faye wore many hats during her lifetime including, cosmetologist, heavy equipment operator and nurse. She loved hiking, line dancing, shopping and most of all babies! She was always ready for festivities.

Survivors include her husband Ray Martin of Carlsbad. Daughter, Kimberlee Lambert (Michael Dausey), Republic, WA. Son, Tim Hardesty; Stepdaughter, Kelley Martin (Freddie), LIndenhurst IL and sister Linda Blazek, Forsyth, IL.; Grandchildren: TJ, Alee, Haylee, Ashley, Caitlin and Lia; Great-grandchildren, Benji, Kelly, Ben and Finn.

She was preceded in death by her son Danny Chaffin and stepson Jeff Martin. Granddaughter, Ruby and great granddaguhter Aurora. Parents, John and Clyda, sisters Barbara and Debbie.

No services are scheduled, cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
