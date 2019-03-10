|
Warren Glenn Mowery
Carlsbad - Warren Glenn Mowery went to his heavenly home on February 19, 2019. Glenn was a resident at Lakeview Christian Home for the past 6 years, with the majority of his time in assisted living. Glenn was born on November 2, 1923 to James and Ora Bonner Mowery in Ponca City, OK. At the time, James and Ora were living in Burbank, OK, where James managed a grain elevator. In December of 1937 the family moved to Skellytown, TX, to be near family due to Ora's illness; Glenn's mother died there in 1938. James and his two sons, Glenn and his younger brother, Bob, then moved to Lawton, OK, where James worked for the WPA. Glenn dropped out of school after the 10th grade and worked a couple of years before being drafted into the Navy in 1943. He was stationed on a small tanker based in Esperito Santos in the New Hebrides in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged in April 1946 and mustered out in San Francisco. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Lawton and finished high school. He moved to Carlsbad in 1947 with a group of friends who were also looking for work. Glenn took a job at PCA, where he worked until he retired in 1985. For his entire career at PCA he worked underground, so he could enjoy the "long change" day and graveyard shifts, which allowed him time to travel and fish. Glenn met Lee Harris at a Halloween party in 1948 and they were married on December 23rd of that same year. They raised two daughters, Jean and Janis, and were active members of First Baptist Church in Carlsbad. They enjoyed entertaining friends as well as kids from the girl's youth groups in their home. Glenn was known for making homemade ice cream for these occasions. Glenn enjoyed taking long, primarily driving, summer vacations with Lee and his daughters. They visited old friends, family, and introduced the girls to life outside of New Mexico. After retirement, Lee and Glenn continued to travel and especially loved cruises. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ora; his wife, Lee, in 2002; and by his son-in-law, Brian, in 2018. He is survived by his brother Robert (Bob) Mowery of Carlsbad, his daughter, Jean Kramer, and his daughter and son-in-law, Janis and David Sanders, all of Plano, TX. He is also survived by his long-time dear friend, Quata Bryant. Visitation will be 5 PM-7 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Associate Pastor Kevin Pence and Pastor Terry McKean officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gideons International PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN, 37214-0800 or to the Carlsbad Gideon Camp Box 391 Carlsbad, NM, 88221. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 10, 2019