West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
William Emil Kuenzler Jr. Obituary
William Emil Kuenzler, Jr.

Carlsbad, NM - William Emil Kuenzler, Jr., "Billy K", 77, of Chico Street, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery with Associate Pastor, Kevin Pence of First Baptist Church officiating and Military Honors by the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. There is no visitation. Flowers may be sent or, you may send a Love Offering to First Baptist Church, 112 N. Alameda St., Carlsbad, NM 88220 to support William's chosen missionaries. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
