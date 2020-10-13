William Keith Tidwell
Carlsbad - William Keith Tidwell, 70, of Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Lakeview Christian Home. Keith was born September 26, 1950, in Carlsbad, NM to W.T. and Winnie Tidwell.
Visitation is scheduled from 5 PM-7 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Cremation will follow, and a memorial service is scheduled for 10 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Terry McKean officiating, followed by interment at Carlsbad Cemetery Carlsbad, NM.
Keith was born and raised in Carlsbad, and graduated Carlsbad Senior High in 1969. He then went for two years to Lubbock Christian college, and received Associate of Arts degree from NMSU-C, and Certificate in Design Communication from NMJC-H. Keith worked for 20 years as a dispatcher and drafter with PNM, and then at Sutherlands for 5.5 years assisting customers in the paint and hardwood departments. He was a long-standing member at Sunset Church of Christ and served as a deacon from 1980 to 2005. Keith's hobbies included: scroll saw, woodburning pyrography, listening to music, surfing the internet, playing church league slow pitch softball, and reading western books. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, W.T. "Red" Tidwell; mother, Winnie Grace Tidwell; and 3 brothers: Hulon Wood, Wendell Wood, and Thomas C. Tidwell.
Keith is survived by his wife, Eileen Tidwell of Carlsbad, NM; daughters: Sherry Tidwell of Carlsbad, NM and Ruth Tidwell of Lubbock, TX; brother, Robert Wood and wife, Burma Lynn of Greenville, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions to be made out to Lakeview Christian Home, 1905 W. Pierce St. Carlsbad, NM 88220. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com