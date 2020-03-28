|
William "Bill" R. King, Sr.
Carlsbad - William "Bill" R. King, Sr., of Carter Place, Carlsbad, NM, passed away March 21, 2020 at his home. Bill was born June 23, 1934 in Winters, TX to Arthur and Jessie Dee King. He met and married the love of his life, Janeyl "Jan" Waldrop while in Midland, TX. They were married for 67 years. They moved to Carlsbad in 1970 where they raised their two children. Bill went to work for Southern Union Gas of NM until he retired. They opened King's Furniture and they both retired in the 90's. Bill's favorite thing was to bowl; he went as often as he could and loved the self-competition. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Bill had six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Stringer and brother, James King. He is survived by his wife, Jan King; daughter, Kari Kincaid and late husband, Jeff of Midwest City, OK and son, Roy King and wife, Crystal of Carlsbad. Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date. Bill was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020