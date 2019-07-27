Services
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Dayspring Fellowship
411 S Olive St
William Shane Fitzgerald


1996 - 2019
William Shane Fitzgerald Obituary
William Shane Fitzgerald

Carlsbad - William Shane Fitzgerald passed away July 21, 2019 in Carlsbad. Born on March 16, 1996 in Carlsbad, Shane was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, and, most of all, father.

Funeral services will be held at Dayspring Fellowship, 411 S Olive St, Sat., July 27, 2019 at 10 AM with Rev. Jimmy Tarvin and Rev. Russell Hoksbergen officiating. Interment will be held in Aspermont, Texas. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 27, 2019
