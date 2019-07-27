|
William Shane Fitzgerald
Carlsbad - William Shane Fitzgerald passed away July 21, 2019 in Carlsbad. Born on March 16, 1996 in Carlsbad, Shane was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, and, most of all, father.
Funeral services will be held at Dayspring Fellowship, 411 S Olive St, Sat., July 27, 2019 at 10 AM with Rev. Jimmy Tarvin and Rev. Russell Hoksbergen officiating. Interment will be held in Aspermont, Texas. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 27, 2019