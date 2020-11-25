Willie Smith
Carlsbad - Willie Smith, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ November 23, 2020. Visitation will be 4 PM - 7 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Visitation will be limited to 5 people in the chapel at a time and facial coverings are required. Private services will take place.
Willie was born to Willis Lawrence Smith, Sr. and Marie McClesky Smith in Carlsbad, NM. His parents were not supposed to be able to have children. After several miscarriages, Willie was born. He was the pride and joy of the whole family. He was the grandson of John Thomas and Nellie Mae Smith, a pioneering family that settled the Frijole Ranch at the base of the Guadalupe Mountains. Willie graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1961. After graduation, he attended T.V. Repair school in Lubbock, Texas. He married Carolyn Knott in 1962 and they had two children: Michael and Debbi. Willie started A-1 TV Sales and Service in 1969. Willie married Loretta Montgomery in 1983. He spent his entire professional career in the TV business, retiring in 2000. Willie served on the Carlsbad Campfire girls board of director. He was a long-time member and past president of the Carlsbad Kiwanis Club. Willie was an avid quail hunter for many years. He enjoyed traveling to South Padre Island, Texas for his annual vacation. It was his favorite place to be. Willie was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Loretta Smith. He is survived by his son, Michael Smith; daughter, Debbi Smith; grandchildren: Michael Willis Smith, Mycah Carolyn Smith and Kristin Dykes and husband, Billy; great-grandsons: Billy Dykes, III and Jace Dykes.
The family wishes to thank special friends, James and Linda Lanham and Lindon Eaton. Special thanks to TLC Home Health Care. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Billy Dykes, Jr., Michael Willis Smith, Mycah Carolyn Smith, Brandon Bolch, Kevin Bolch and Dan Bolch.
