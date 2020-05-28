My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Carlsbad - Wilma Wallace Blair, 91, of Carlsbad, NM passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Wilma was born on May 10, 1929, in Campwood, Texas to Guss and Dimple Wallace.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM; limited to thirty people at a time. Funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, June 1, 2020, at Happy Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Tarvin officiating; limited to 25% occupancy. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery Carlsbad, NM.
Wilma graduated high school in Campwood, TX in 1946, and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Eastern New Mexico University in 1980. Wilma met the love of her life, Clinton Blair, and they got married and began their family. She worked for fifteen years as a social worker for the State of New Mexico. She loved her job and helped many children. Wilma and her family were long time members of the Happy Valley Baptist Church. Wilma was known to be servant hearted, and that's how she lived her life at church and home. She loved being with her family and grandchildren, and she will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Wilma was preceded in death by her father, Gus Peter Wallace; mother, Dimple Cloah Wallace; husband, Clinton Lee Blair; granddaughter, Cora Lee Blair; daughter-in-law, Roberta Blair; brother, James "Dub" Wallace; and sister, Thelma Ray.
Wilma is survived by her son, Clinton Bert Blair and wife, Juanita of Weber Falls, OK; son, James Roland Blair of Carlsbad, NM; son, Kenneth Boyd Blair and wife, Carla of Lubbock, TX; daughter, Carolynn Kay Blair of Blossom, TX; nine grandchildren: Christy Blair, Gabe Blair, Sarah Blair (Henry Deporto), Missy Knight (Hyrum), Chance Blair (Erin), Shane Blair, Allison Crabb (Josh), Johnny Monholland, and Jennifer Hollingshead; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chance Blair Shane Blair, Gabe Blair, TJ Knight, Josh Crabb and Terry MacArthur. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Henderson and Larry Coalson. Memorial contributions may be made out to New Mexico Baptist Children's Home: PO Box 629, Portales, NM 88130. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
