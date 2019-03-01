|
Winston Campbell
Indianapolis, IN - Winston Campbell formerly of Carlsbad died unexpectedly February 27, in Indianapolis, Indiana where he lived. He is survived by his mother Bette Rae Campbell, sister Susan Campbell Haney and cousin Fred Pope. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Campbell, father Allan Campbell and grandparents Clabe and Juanita Walker and James and Nettie Campbell. Cremation will take place in Indianapolis Indiana his remains sent to Tucson Arizona where memorial will be held and then he will be brought home to Carlsbad for his final resting place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Noah's Arc
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 1, 2019