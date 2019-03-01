Resources
More Obituaries for Winston Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winston Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Winston Campbell Obituary
Winston Campbell

Indianapolis, IN - Winston Campbell formerly of Carlsbad died unexpectedly February 27, in Indianapolis, Indiana where he lived. He is survived by his mother Bette Rae Campbell, sister Susan Campbell Haney and cousin Fred Pope. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Campbell, father Allan Campbell and grandparents Clabe and Juanita Walker and James and Nettie Campbell. Cremation will take place in Indianapolis Indiana his remains sent to Tucson Arizona where memorial will be held and then he will be brought home to Carlsbad for his final resting place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Noah's Arc
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.