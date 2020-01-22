|
Yolanda R. Marez
Carlsbad - Yolanda R. Marez, 58, of South 5th Street Carlsbad, NM passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Artesia General Hospital surrounded by her family. Yolanda was born on September 3, 1961, in Carlsbad, NM to Guadalupe and Betty Rodriguez.Visitation is scheduled for 6:00 through 7:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Saint Edward Catholic Church. Vigil is scheduled for 7:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Saint Edward Catholic Church. Graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM. Yolanda grew up in Carlsbad, and later married the love of her life, Jimmy Marez. She worked as a nurse's aide at Lakeview Christian Home, as a manager at the Isleta Casino in Albuquerque, and as a massage therapist. Yolanda was always an angel, and willing to help others in need. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Yolanda was preceded in death by father, Guadalupe Rodriguez; mother, Betty Rodriguez; husband, Jimmy Marez; and brothers, Francisco Rodriguez, Rodolfo Rodriguez, and Raul Rodriguez. Yolanda is survived by her siblings, Josie Methola and husband, Ray; David Rodriguez and wife, Evelyn; Angie Rodriguez; Angie Vazquez and husband, Justo; Fidel Rodriguez and wife, Gloria; Aloha Rodriguez; Roberto G. Rodriguez; Danny Rodriguez and wife, Lisa; Anabel Rodriguez and husband, Manuel; Rosemary Lopez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020