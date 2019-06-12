Alberta "Bertie" Marie Haddix, 85 of Torrington, Wyo., formerly of Ogallala, Neb., passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Goshen Care Center in Torrington.



Alberta was born May 18, 1934 to William and Christina (Albrecht) Yohn in Mason City,, Neb., the youngest of five children. She graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1952.



Alberta taught school in Custer County for a year before going to work for the Custer County Chief newspaper.



On April 14, 1956 Alberta married Dale Haddix at Caldwell, Idaho and their union was blessed with three daughters, Roberta, Julie, and Sue.



In 1968, the family moved to Ogallala, where Alberta worked for a short time as a babysitter when her children were young, and then at TRW. Later on, Alberta became a banker with American Charter until her retirement.



Following her working career, she enjoyed traveling and attending her grandchildren's events. Alberta was a longtime member of New Hope Church.



Alberta was preceded in death by her husband Dale; parents William and Christina Yohn; siblings and their spouses Harold (Bernice) Yohn, Margie (Mike) Kvasnicka, La Vada (Ralph) Ferguson and Viola (Louis) Ingraham; and infant brother, Eldon.



Alberta is survived by her daughters Roberta (Kendall) Hickam of Ogallala, Julie (Jeff) Grant of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Sue (Bret) Holmes, of Fruita, Colo.; grandchildren Megan (Rob) Jehorek of Ogallala, Lindsey (Spencer) Ferland of Claremont, N.H., Kathryn (Brent) Kraus of Grand Island, Kaleb (Amber) Grant in service of U.S. Military, Kyle Grant of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Austin and Jeremy Holmes of Fruita, Colo.; and great-granddaughters Jadynn, Payton and Olivia Jehorek and and Kayleigh Ferland.



A memorial has been established in her memory. Condolences can be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com.



Funeral services will be Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at New Hope Church in Ogallala with Pastor Eric Wait officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.



Memorial book signing will be Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home.



Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements. Published in Custer County Chief on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary