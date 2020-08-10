1/1
Alice Marie (Jezbera) Ostrand
1933 - 2020
Alice Marie Ostrand, 86, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Lincoln at the Bryan Medical Center East.

Alice was born Dec. 20, 1933 in the Round Valley to Edward and Hilda (Helgerson) Jezbera. Alice attended Round Valley School, K – 8th grade, then graduated from Broken Bow High School.

She continued her education in college, graduating from Kearney State College with a bachelor's degree in teaching. She taught grade school for many years.

Alice married John Ostrand Jr. at the Methodist Church in Broken Bow on May 31, 1953. She then was John's caretaker for many years, as he was disabled. Alice was very active in the DAV serving as an officer for many years. She received many honors and awards during her service with the DAV.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband John Ostrand; parents Edward and Hilda Jezbera; and brother Joe Jezbera.

She is survived by her brother Edward and wife Caroline Jezbera of Riverside, Calif.; sister Elvera Mason and husband Marlen of Columbus; sister-in-law Linda Jezbera of Merna; nine nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and great-nephews; 21 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; numerous cousins; and special friend Jerry Bigbee and family.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials will be family choice.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.

Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
AUG
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
AUG
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE 68822
308-872-2424
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
I first met Alice at the Lodge in Bow. We also attended Shrine meetings together. She was such a talented, caring person. She demonstrated her special skills for making and serving delicious food and decorating tables in a magnificent way! We hope her family finds peace and comfort in their own faith and in knowing that we think of her in a very special way and will greatly miss her! Blessings and prayers for each of you as you deal with your loss!!
Melvina Bundy
Friend
August 8, 2020
I have fond memories of Mrs.Ostrand as one of my North Park grade school teachers.
Tim Province
Student
August 7, 2020
Goodbye, Mrs. Ostrand. I have thought of you so frequently through the years. You were an amazing teacher and an amazing role model. You were so devoted to your husband, Jack. You will be so missed and I will continue to hold you in my thoughts and heart.
Terrie Carpenter
Terrie Carpenter Shilling
Student
