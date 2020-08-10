I first met Alice at the Lodge in Bow. We also attended Shrine meetings together. She was such a talented, caring person. She demonstrated her special skills for making and serving delicious food and decorating tables in a magnificent way! We hope her family finds peace and comfort in their own faith and in knowing that we think of her in a very special way and will greatly miss her! Blessings and prayers for each of you as you deal with your loss!!

Melvina Bundy

Friend