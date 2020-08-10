Alice Marie Ostrand, 86, of Broken Bow, Neb. passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Lincoln at the Bryan Medical Center East.
Alice was born Dec. 20, 1933 in the Round Valley to Edward and Hilda (Helgerson) Jezbera. Alice attended Round Valley School, K – 8th grade, then graduated from Broken Bow High School.
She continued her education in college, graduating from Kearney State College with a bachelor's degree in teaching. She taught grade school for many years.
Alice married John Ostrand Jr. at the Methodist Church in Broken Bow on May 31, 1953. She then was John's caretaker for many years, as he was disabled. Alice was very active in the DAV
serving as an officer for many years. She received many honors and awards during her service with the DAV
.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband John Ostrand; parents Edward and Hilda Jezbera; and brother Joe Jezbera.
She is survived by her brother Edward and wife Caroline Jezbera of Riverside, Calif.; sister Elvera Mason and husband Marlen of Columbus; sister-in-law Linda Jezbera of Merna; nine nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and great-nephews; 21 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; numerous cousins; and special friend Jerry Bigbee and family.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials will be family choice.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Govier Brothers Mortuary complies with the CDC and State of Nebraska.