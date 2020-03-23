|
|
Allen (Junior) Clark, 90, of Sargent, Neb., passed away March 16, 2020 in Broken Bow after a short illness.
Allen was born Dec. 25, 1929 in Round Valley to Allen C. and Louisa J. (Daugherty) Clark. He attended Round Valley School K-9 and received his GED while serving in the Army.
He was united in marriage to Margie L. Slagle on Aug. 10, 1952. He was drafted into the Army March 1953, served in Germany and was honorably discharged March 1955. After returning from serving our country he was involved with construction for several years. In January, 1963, the family moved to a farm east of Sargent where he was involved in farming and livestock. He retired in 1990 but stayed involved with the farm until poor health six months ago.
Allen is survived by his wife of 67 years Margie of Broken Bow; son Allen "Butch" Clark of Broken Bow; daughter Trish (Gary) Rupp of North Platte; son Don (Kim) Clark of Sargent; grandchildren Kyle (Debra) Rupp of Kearney, Kristina (Andrew) Spracklin of Kearney, Jacob Clark of Kearney and Rebecca Clark (Cory Frank) of Madison, Wisc.; sisters-in-law Georgia Kuklish and Louise Clark; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-grandchildren Kynlee, Ember, Adalyn Rupp and Colin Spracklin.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Dale, Gale and Darrel; two sisters Amy (infant) and Edna; foster son Joe Willhoit; nephew Johnny Campbell; in-laws Raymond and Lilas Slagle; sister-in-law Irene Clark; and brother-in-law John Campbell.
Graveside service and burial with Military Honors was Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Hope Cemetery near Sargent with Rev. Wayne Hasselquist and Danny Clark officiating. Visitation was Friday, March 20 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
An online register book can be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Govier Brothers Mortuary/Arnold Funeral Home/Mullen Funeral Home will comply with the CDC. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a service or visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Published in Custer County Chief on Mar. 26, 2020