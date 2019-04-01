Alvin J. "John" Eichelberger, 86, passed peacefully on Friday March 29, 2019 in Broken Bow, Neb.



Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5 at 1 p.m. at the Church of God in Broken Bow with Govier Brothers Mortuary in charge of arrangements.



John was born April 28, 1932 in Broken Bow. He married Dona Lee Murray on Aug. 26, 1953. To their union two children were born, Sheila Lynn in 1954 and Randal Troy in 1956.



John held several jobs over the years such as construction with Eichelberger Construction and driving a Standard Oil truck as well as serving his military time in a hospital in Denver. He was with the Nebraska Quarter Horse Racing Association for 17 years. He started out as the steward at the Broken Bow race track and then became State Steward and eventually became Director of Securities for the Nebraska Quarter Horse Racing Association.



He loved few things more than his family. Anyone who knew him knows of his love and his ability to sing and play country music. He was in several bands over the years including the Sun Downers. He hosted the Country Music Festival in Broken Bow since 2001 along with help from many. He loved to play men's softball with "The Eichs," coon hunting, fishing, painting and watching Cardinal Baseball as well as Cornhusker Football. He spent many hours gardening, caring for his pond, tinkering with numerous lawn mowers and visiting with friends and people he had never met. John didn't know a stranger.



John is survived by his son Randal Troy (Rebel) of Belvue, Kan.; brother Wayne Allen (Margie) of Broken Bow; sister Joan Newhouse of Kearney; grandchildren Abby Mattox and Dustin Eichelberger of Broken Bow, Sara (Tyke) Arnold of Merna, Salena (Phil) Winter and Rachel (Kory) Rhine of Colorado Springs, Colo., Tiffany (Jared) Cox of Westmoreland, Kan. and Trista Eichelberger of Kearney; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces nephews; and friends who have become like family.



John was preceded in death by his wife Dona Lee; daughter Sheila Lynn; parents Alvin Benjamin Eichelberger and Sarah Sophia (Sadie) Stutzman; and siblings Richard Donald, Terrance Clark, Dean Francis and Faye Lorraine.



He was a man of many talents, always with a kind word or a good laugh. He is loved and will be missed by many. Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary