Apfel - Grand Island
1123 W 2ND ST
Grand Island, NE 68801
308-384-0590
Alvin Paul Alms


1932 - 2020
Alvin Paul Alms Obituary
Alvin Paul Alms, 87, of Grand Island, Neb., died April 21, 2020 at Emerald Lakeview.

Alvin was born Aug. 26, 1932 in York to Paul and Anna (Richert) Alms. He grew up in York and received his education at Benedict High School. He entered the Army and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged.

Alvin was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Kay Meves on July 1, 1961 in Grand Island after which the couple lived in Omaha. They later moved to Grand Island where he began Alvin P. Alms and Co. where he was an accountant for 50 years.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, a charter member of the Saddle Club and the Heartland Shooting Park.
Alvin is survived by his wife Jacquelyn Alms; son David Arms; daughter Allison Alms; brothers Robert (Connie) Alms, Kenny (Mary Lou) Alms and Art Alms.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Anna Alms; siblings Edgar (Elnora) Alms, Hilda (Melvin) Gottula, Martin Alms, Marian (Paul) Gruber, Harold Alms and LaVerne (Paula) Alms; and in-laws Detlef (Evelyn) Meves, John Meves and Joey Meves.

Funeral services will be May 1. A burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in York.

Memorials are suggested to the s Project.

Apfel Funeral Home of Grand Island is handling the arrangements.
Published in Custer County Chief on May 7, 2020
