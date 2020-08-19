1/1
Alvin Paul Alms
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Paul Alms, 87, of Grand Island, died April 21, 2020 at Emerald Lakeview.

Alvin's family would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of Alvin's life. Join us for dinner at the Grand Island Saddle Club on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to please RSVP to the Saddle Club at 308-382-1966. Grand Island Saddle Club, 1 Kuester Lake, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Alvin was born Aug. 26, 1932 in York to Paul and Anna (Richert) Alms. He grew up in York and received his education at Benedict High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.

He was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Kay Meves on July 1, 1961, in Grand Island. The couple briefly lived in Omaha and later moved to Grand Island where he began Alvin P. Alms and Co. where he was a CPA for 50 years.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Alvin served as a charter member of the Saddle Club and was a member at Heartland Shooting Park.

He is survived by his wife Jacquelyn Alms; son David Alms; daughter Allison Alms; brothers Robert (Connie) Alms, Kenny (Mary Lou) Alms and Art Alms; sisters-in-law Marie Alms and Judy (Charles) Kemptar and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Anna Alms; siblings Edgar (Elnora) Alms, Hilda (Melvin) Gottula, Martin Alms, Marian (Paul) Gruber, Harold Alms and LaVerne (Paula) Alms; in-laws Detlef (Evelyn) Meves, John (Jonetta) Meves and Joey Meves.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Custer County Chief from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Grand Island Saddle Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Apfel - Grand Island
1123 W 2ND ST
Grand Island, NE 68801
308-384-0590
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Apfel - Grand Island

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved