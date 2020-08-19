Alvin Paul Alms, 87, of Grand Island, died April 21, 2020 at Emerald Lakeview.
Alvin's family would like to invite family and friends to a celebration of Alvin's life. Join us for dinner at the Grand Island Saddle Club on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to please RSVP to the Saddle Club at 308-382-1966. Grand Island Saddle Club, 1 Kuester Lake, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors
Project.
Alvin was born Aug. 26, 1932 in York to Paul and Anna (Richert) Alms. He grew up in York and received his education at Benedict High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.
He was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Kay Meves on July 1, 1961, in Grand Island. The couple briefly lived in Omaha and later moved to Grand Island where he began Alvin P. Alms and Co. where he was a CPA for 50 years.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Alvin served as a charter member of the Saddle Club and was a member at Heartland Shooting Park.
He is survived by his wife Jacquelyn Alms; son David Alms; daughter Allison Alms; brothers Robert (Connie) Alms, Kenny (Mary Lou) Alms and Art Alms; sisters-in-law Marie Alms and Judy (Charles) Kemptar and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Anna Alms; siblings Edgar (Elnora) Alms, Hilda (Melvin) Gottula, Martin Alms, Marian (Paul) Gruber, Harold Alms and LaVerne (Paula) Alms; in-laws Detlef (Evelyn) Meves, John (Jonetta) Meves and Joey Meves.