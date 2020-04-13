|
Angenette (Hammond) Adams-Denesia, 95, passed away April 11, 2020 at Brookestone View in Broken Bow, Neb.
She was born Jan. 26, 1925 near Mason City to Bill and Agnes (Davitt) Hammond.
She attended a one room country school, known as Gifford School, for eight years; attended Berwyn High School; then transferred and graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1943. Later, in the Cadet Nurse Corps, she attended Lincoln General Hospital, which was affiliated with the University of Nebraska.
Angenette married Russell Adams, Jr. in 1945. Six children were born to this union: Dwayne, Cheryl, Jerry, Bill, Lawrence and Leslie.
The family all worked on a farm east of Broken Bow milking cows, farming, and feeding cattle. They also owned and operated the Dairy Queen during the years.
Angenette and Russell formed Adams Land & Cattle Company (ALCC) into a corporation on April 23, 1973. She was very proud of the company she helped build.
Angenette loved her family dearly and crocheted afghans for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending activities involving her grandkids and great grandkids over the years.
Angenette was a faithful church member and also very active in the community. She belonged to many organizations, such as Extension Club, Catholic Altar Society, Catholic Daughters (charter member), Stephens' Ministries, Eucharistic Minister, American Legion Auxiliary, the Hospice program and was a charter member of the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byways.
In 1995, Angenette married Don Denesia and together they traveled the world. They especially enjoyed many adventuresome trips in their RV, "Precious."
Angenette is survived by her husband, Don Denesia and four children - daughter Cheryl Jarchow from Nolensville, Tenn. and three sons Jerry Adams (Linda), Bill Adams (Connie) of Broken Bow and Lawrence Adams (Marilyn) of Lincoln; and daughter-in-law Betty Ann Adams of San Antonio, Texas. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren (and one on the way). She is also survived by her brothers Earl Hammond (Beverly) of Biloxi, Miss., Larry Hammond (Marlis) of Carmel, Ind. and Bill Hammond, of Omaha; sister-in-law, Joan Hammond of Dallas, Texas and brother-in-law Bruce Evans of Naples, Fla.
She was proceeded in death by her first husband Russell Adams, Jr. in 1990; sons Leslie and Dwayne; her parents; brothers Leonard, Jack, Bob and Marvin; and sister Alnetta.
Graveside services with immediate family will be held April 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Catholic Altar Society or Hospice.
Mass and Celebration of Angenette's life will be at a later date when travel is permitted.
Published in Custer County Chief on Apr. 16, 2020