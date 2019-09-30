|
Ann Marsh entered her first day on Earth Nov 10, 1921. She celebrated her first day in heaven Sept. 21, 2019.
Ann was born Anna Irene VanSant in Ansley to Evalyn Alice (Royse) and William Ray VanSant. She spent her childhood in Anselmo and Broken Bow, graduating from Broken Bow High School in 1939. Ann worked as a bookkeeper before becoming a telephone operator.
Ann married Rex Marsh in 1942. Rex and Ann moved to Grand Island where their three children were born.
They moved to Hot Springs, S.D. for two years before moving to Wray, Colo. where they lived for 31 years.
Ann was an active support in Rex's auto body business as the bookkeeper while still working fulltime for the telephone company. Ann worked nights, sometimes sacrificing sleep, so she could support her children in school activities. She was working the night the telephone company in Wray went dial and enjoyed recounting placing the last telephone call on the switchboard.
After retiring, Rex and Ann moved to Mesa, Ariz. where they lived for 22 years. They enjoyed traveling with their trailer during summer months. They moved to Delta, Colo. in 2004 to be near their daughter.
Ann enjoyed reading, crafts and spending time with friends and family. She was a consummate card sender - never forgetting a family member's birthday or a friend in need. She freely shared "hugs" with everyone.
She enjoyed lunches at the Delta Senior Citizen Center and visiting with friends. Ann was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church in Broken Bow and was active in the Delta United Methodist Church.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her brother William LeRoy VanSant; and her beloved husband Rex in 2006.
Ann is survived by her three children son Gary (Lougene) Marsh of Shawnee, Kan.; daughter, Lynda (Roy) Brummer of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; daughter Lana (Sam) Kevan of Austin, Colo.; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Delta United Methodist Church in Delta, Colo.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Broken Bow Cemetery in Broken Bow, Neb.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ann's memory to either Hope West Hospice P.O. Box 24, Delta, Colo. 81416 or the Delta United Methodist Church 477 Meeker St., Delta, Colo. 81416.
Arrangements were under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory, and Iverson Memorial Chapel.
Published in Custer County Chief on Oct. 3, 2019