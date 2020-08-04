The world lost a man with one of the biggest hearts, Anthony "Tony" Charles Snyder, 49 of Broken Bow on August 1, 2020. Tony was born Christmas day in 1970 in North Platte, NE. He lived his preschool years in Stapleton. He went on to be a 1989 graduate of Broken Bow High School and later the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in business. Tony started working at Sloggett's Dairy Corner while in high school which led to jobs at Fast Freddy's, Thomas Livestock, Bow Agency, Cedars Richardson House, Trotter's Whoa and Go, and Huckleberry's Restaurant. He was a huge Harley Davidson fan and loved going to Sturgis. He had a passion for cars, motorcycles, guns, his dogs, and his Hot Wheels collection.
He changed many peoples' lives in positive ways and would do anything he could to help others. His generous nature was obvious to all especially when he offered his home for many to live in. He thought of others before himself. He was such a delight to be around, never dwelling on his own pain but rather making light of it.
Tony was a real people person. He enjoyed making people laugh and for some he turned out to be a true mentor in their lives. While his college degree was in business, his job at Cedars Richardson House may have exhibited his true gift of mentoring youth. He truly loved every aspect of his job there. He was a role model to the teenagers that lived in the house. He was not afraid to show "tough love" and many have said that Tony honestly enabled them to turn their lives around. Tony could talk to anyone, he did not judge people, and was easily loved by all that met him. In fact, a teacher of his once said that many students of hers were likeable but Tony was loveable!
Tony was born with a bone disease that resulted in the need for multiple joint replacements and early arthritis. In addition to the bone disease, he also found himself in need of a kidney transplant due to a genetic kidney disease. In June 2014, Tony received a kidney transplant thanks to Sunshine Solaas. As a result of this tremendous gift of life, a profound bond was built between them. Sunshine became more special to Tony and his family than words can express.
Tony is survived by his mother Mary Snyder of Broken Bow; three sisters, Becky (Shawn) Burke of Sutherland, Libby (Casey) Beck of St. Paul, and Sara (Dustin) Myers of Broken Bow; brother-in-law Patrick White of Denver, CO, nieces and nephews Shelbi, Josie, and Morgan Burke and Joel, Jack, and Charlee Myers. Tony is also survived by some significant friends that he considered true family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Snyder and brother, Matt Snyder.
Tony fought a good fight as his body failed him. His heart of gold, jolly spirit, and lifetime of courage, strength, and bravery are an inspiration to all that knew him. Being a part of his life was a blessing and he will be missed tremendously as many hearts are broken by his passing.
We can't wait to see your smiling face on the streets of heaven!
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tony's name are kindly suggested to the PKD Foundation or Live On Nebraska (Donate Life Nebraska) in care of Govier Brothers Mortuary at 542 South 9th Ave Broken Bow, NE 68822.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating, face masks are required. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Burial will follow at the St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with family greeting 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and a Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. all at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.