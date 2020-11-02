Ardyce Wiemers, 84, of Wylie, Texas passed away peacefully at home Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Her husband and three children were by her side.
Ardyce Luella Wiemers was born to Robert Richard and Wilma (Coffman) Carroll on Dec. 23, 1935 in Custer County, Neb. She graduated from Broken Bow High School and Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney (now University of Nebraska-Kearney) with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. In college she was involved in many drama and musical productions. Upon graduation in 1957, she taught English in Sidney.
She married Guilford Wiemers in 1958, celebrating 62 years of marriage this year. She was a loving mother of three children - Susanne Carroll, Robert William and Michael Ray.
Guilford's career took the family to many locations across the United States. They lived in Denver, Colo.; Prairie Village, Kan.; Poolesville, Md.; Marietta, Ga.; Burnsville, Minn.; Overland Park, Kan.; Lincroft, N.Jj; and Plano, Texas. Moves can be stressful but Ardyce made sure each felt more like an adventure for her growing children.
Ardyce, known as "Pinky" to her family and friends, was involved in community and church affairs everywhere she lived. As Director of Christian Education at Faith Lutheran Church in Prairie Village, Kan., she taught confirmation classes for the congregation's youth members. At Resurrection Lutheran Church in Plano, Texas, Ardyce was active in Stephen Ministry providing high-quality, one-to-one, Christ-centered care to people in the congregation and the community experiencing life difficulties.
In 1986, with her children grown, Ardyce decided she missed the smell of crayons. So she started a School Supply Project at Resurrection Lutheran Church. The project has supplied thousands of supply packs to teachers and students. The project continues to this day.
Ardyce was a poet. Her Christmas letters were looked forward to each year by all on her long Christmas card list. One of these poems was converted into a children's hymn. "One Light", with music by Debra Scroggins, was published in 2017. The hymn has been performed in churches and cathedrals across the country. https://www.choristersguild.org/PDF-samples/cga1503.pdf
Ardyce loved reminiscing with friends and family, reliving old memories and creating new ones. She always made sure to remind people to make a memory.
She is survived by her husband Guilford; daughter Susanne Grajek and husband Paul; son Robert and wife Tina; son Michael and wife Cindy; grandchildren Shane Wiemers, Matthew Grajek and his wife Kaitlyn, Lauren and Michael Grajek, Alan, Samuel, Daniel and Sadie Wiemers; her brother Roger Carroll and wife Connie; her brother Neil Carroll and wife Karen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Wilma Carroll; sister Sharon Marsh; and her brother Don Carroll.
Memorial contributions in Ardyce's name may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, designated in the area of Liturgical Arts, Worship and Music to enhance the worship experience or to the School Supply Project, which she founded.
A memorial service will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Plano, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. to be attended by family. The service will be live streamed on rlcplano.org.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Prairie Home Cemetery in Diller.